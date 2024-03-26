Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Shares First Look at Part 2

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- returned earlier this week for the highly anticipated second season, and the anime has shared the first look at the second half of the season with a new trailer and poster! Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- was one of the major franchises that made their return as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and the Isekai anime has kicked off a new story in which Makoto Misumi is getting stronger than ever before. But as the anime reached the end of its first cour, there was a tease that a much bigger story is brewing for what's next.

Thankfully, Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 is far from over as the second cour of episodes will continue through the upcoming Spring 2024 anime schedule. With the second half of the season beginning with Episode 13 airing next week with the start of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 has shared a new trailer (that you can check out in the video above) and a new poster hyping up the new slate of episodes. You can check out the new poster for the anime below.

How to Watch Tsukimichi – Moonlit Fantasy Season 2

Directed by Shinji Ishihira for J.C. Staff (which is a different studio than seen with Season 1), Kenya Ihara returns from the first season to handle series composition, Yukie Suzuki returns to handle character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi returns to compose the music. Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 is currently scheduled to run for 25 episodes in total, which means there's a whole new cour of new releases to enjoy through the Spring. You can now find the anime (along with the first season) streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- as such, "Makoto Misumi was just an average teenager who suddenly was summoned to another world as a 'hero.' But the goddess of this world called him ugly and took his hero status away from him, then sent him to the ends of the world. He meets dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and many other non-human races in the wastelands. Makoto manages to show promise in the use of magic and fighting, which he wouldn't have been able to do in his former world. He has numerous encounters, but will he be able to survive this new world? A fantasy where a guy who gods and humanity had abandoned tries to reset his life in this new world is about to begin!"

