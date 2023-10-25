Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Trailer, Poster Released

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- is one of the many anime franchises returning for new episodes next year, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new trailer and poster for Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2! The first season of the anime adaptation taking on Kei Azumi's original light novel series was one of the standout new releases of the 2021 anime year (which was hit with a ton of production troubles due to the ongoing COVID pandemic), so it was no real surprise that the first season came to an end with the announcement that a new season was on the way.

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 is currently scheduled to release next year, and has dropped a new trailer (that you can check out in the video above) and poster highlighting what's to come in the new episodes. They also added some new names to the cast with the likes of Ai Kakuma as Hibiki Otonashi, Ami Koshimizu as Navarre Polar, Yuji Murai as Woody Baila, Chiharu Sawashiro as Belda Nortst Limia, Nao Tamura as Chiya Hazuki, Ryohei Arai as Tomoki Iwahashi, Mai Nakahara as Lily Front Gritonia, Sayumi Watabe as Guinevere Shlesha, Ami Tsukishiro as Mora, and Natsue Sasamoto as Yukinatsu Kazusa.

What to Know for Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 is scheduled to premiere next January as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and will be running for two consecutive cours with a likely 24-25 episode run planned for the new season. Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 will feature returning director Shinji Ishihira for new production studio J.C. Staff with Kenta Ihara returning for series composition, Yukie Suzuki providing the character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi returning to compose the music. The core voice cast returns as well with Natsuki Hanae as Makoto Misumi, Ayane Sakura as Tomoe, Akari Kito as Mio, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Shiki.

You can catch up with the first season of Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "Makoto Misumi was just an average teenager who suddenly was summoned to another world as a 'hero.' But the goddess of this world called him ugly and took his hero status away from him, then sent him to the ends of the world. He meets dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and many other non-human races in the wastelands. Makoto manages to show promise in the use of magic and fighting, which he wouldn't have been able to do in his former world. He has numerous encounters, but will he be able to survive this new world? A fantasy where a guy who gods and humanity had abandoned tries to reset his life in this new world is about to begin!"

