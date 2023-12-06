Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- is coming back for Season 2 next January, and the anime has finally set a release date for the new episodes with a new trailer! Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- was one of the more surprising new Isekai anime releases during the slim Summer 2021 anime schedule, and it was no real surprise to find out that it was going to come back for a second season. Previously confirming that this new season would be hitting in 2024, now there has been a more concrete release date given that fans can count down towards for the last few weeks of the year.

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 will be releasing on January 8th as part of the upcoming slate of new Winter 2024 anime releases. To celebrate the confirmation of the new season's release date, Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- has dropped a new trailer showing off more of the new faces that fans will be seeing in action when the series returns next year. Running for two cours when it premieres, you can check out the trailer for Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 below.

How to Watch Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 will be releasing on January 8th, 2024, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. Shinji Ishihira will be directing for new production studio J.C. Staff with Kenta Ihara returning for series composition, Yukie Suzuki providing the character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi returning to compose the music. The core voice cast of Natsuki Hanae as Makoto Misumi, Ayane Sakura as Tomoe, Akari Kito as Mio, Kenjiro Tsuda as Shiki are set to return as well. You can catch up with the first season of Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "Makoto Misumi was just an average teenager who suddenly was summoned to another world as a 'hero.' But the goddess of this world called him ugly and took his hero status away from him, then sent him to the ends of the world. He meets dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and many other non-human races in the wastelands. Makoto manages to show promise in the use of magic and fighting, which he wouldn't have been able to do in his former world. He has numerous encounters, but will he be able to survive this new world? A fantasy where a guy who gods and humanity had abandoned tries to reset his life in this new world is about to begin!"

What do you think of the newest look at Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!