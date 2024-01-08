Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Opening, Ending Released: Watch

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- is one of the many franchises returning for new episodes for the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and the anime has debuted a new set of opening and ending theme sequences with Season 2 of the series! Tsukimichi wrapped up its first season a couple of years ago with the confirmation that a second season was already in the works, and thus fans have been waiting quite a while to see the next phase Makoto's journey through a world that thinks he's ugly. But thankfully the wait is over as the anime has finally come back for Season 2.

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 has now premiered its first new episode of the season, and with the start of this next era of the anime comes a new set of opening and ending themes. The new opening theme is titled "Utopia" as performed by Keina Suda, and you can check it out in the video above. The new ending theme for the anime is titled "My Factor" as performed by Kent Ito, and you can find it in the video below.

Where to Watch Tsukimichi Season 2

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 is now streaming its new episodes as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and will be running for two cours for its big comeback. Directed by Shinji Ishihira for J.C. Staff (which is a different studio than seen in the first season), Kenya Ihara returns from the first season to handle series composition, Yukie Suzuki returns to handle character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi returns to compose the music. You can now find the anime (along with the first season) streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- as such, "Makoto Misumi was just an average teenager who suddenly was summoned to another world as a 'hero.' But the goddess of this world called him ugly and took his hero status away from him, then sent him to the ends of the world. He meets dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and many other non-human races in the wastelands. Makoto manages to show promise in the use of magic and fighting, which he wouldn't have been able to do in his former world. He has numerous encounters, but will he be able to survive this new world? A fantasy where a guy who gods and humanity had abandoned tries to reset his life in this new world is about to begin!"

