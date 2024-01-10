Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode Count Revealed

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 is now running its new episodes as part of the ongoing Winter 2024 anime schedule, and the anime has revealed how many episodes this new season will be sticking around for! Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- is both one of the big returning franchises coming back for new episodes this year, but also one of the key Isekai anime franchises airing new episodes as well. The first season put a fun twist on the usual idea as Makoto had to work that much harder to be as strong as he currently is, and now the second season is finally underway.

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- is back up and running following the premiere of Season 2's first episode, and the home media listings for the new season in Japan have revealed that this season will be running for 25 episodes in total. Running for two consecutive cours, this means that fans will be able to enjoy Season 2 through the Winter 2024 schedule and up until it ends sometime in late June ahead of the Summer 2024 anime premieres. So it's going to be around for a while!

How to Watch Tsukimichi Season 2

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 is now streaming its new episodes as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and has confirmed it will be lasting for 25 episodes this season. Directed by Shinji Ishihira for J.C. Staff (which is a different studio than seen with Season 1), Kenya Ihara returns from the first season to handle series composition, Yukie Suzuki returns to handle character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi returns to compose the music. You can now find the anime (along with the first season) streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- as such, "Makoto Misumi was just an average teenager who suddenly was summoned to another world as a 'hero.' But the goddess of this world called him ugly and took his hero status away from him, then sent him to the ends of the world. He meets dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and many other non-human races in the wastelands. Makoto manages to show promise in the use of magic and fighting, which he wouldn't have been able to do in his former world. He has numerous encounters, but will he be able to survive this new world? A fantasy where a guy who gods and humanity had abandoned tries to reset his life in this new world is about to begin!"

