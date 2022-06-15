Tuca & Bertie Confirms Season 3 Release Date With First Trailer

Tuca & Bertie has officially confirmed its release date for Season 3 of the Adult Swim animated series with its first trailer! The road to the third season has been a surprising one as this series originally started out as an animated original with Netflix before being unceremoniously following its debut. This debut turned out to be such a hit, however, that Adult Swim quickly picked up the series for new episodes from there on out. The second season proved to also be such a hit for the block that it was confirmed not long after that a third season would be coming our way this Summer. Now we finally have a date!

Original series creator and executive producer Lisa Hanawalt teased the upcoming season as such in a statement to Adult Swim, "I can't wait for everyone to catch up on all the latest calamity and soul-searching from these birds...Season three is packed with romance, chronic pain, ambition, large ducks, lustful trees, and hungry snakes!" With Tuca & Bertie confirmed to be releasing on Adult Swim beginning July 10th (and HBO Max the next day), you can check out the debut trailer for the new episodes below:

While the second season already introduced plenty of new faces and voices, the third will be continuing this trend with even more surprises. Joining the cast for the third season are guest stars such as Justina Machado, Matthew Rhys, Nico Santos Janelle James, Maria Bamford, Paget Brewster, Nicole Byer, Margaret Cho, Kether Donohue, Cole Escola, Victoria Moroles, Randall Park, Paul F. Tompkins, and more. Adult Swim teases Tuca & Bertie Season 3 as such:

"The critically acclaimed animated series stars Tiffany Haddish (Tuca) and Ali Wong (Bertie) as colorful bird girl besties who navigate the ups and downs of adulting in life, love, and everything in between. It's another confidently weird season of Tuca & Bertie, full of new emotional and vegetative growths! Tuca is dating someone new. Will this relationship bear fruit? Bertie has a new boss. Will they be sweet or salty? Speckle (Steven Yeun) is also going through some stuff!"

If you wanted to catch up with Tuca & Bertie before the new season hits, you can find the first season streaming with Netflix and Season 2 will be streaming with HBO Max beginning on June 24th. What do you think? What are you hoping to see from the third season of the series? How did you like Season 2's debut with Adult Swim? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!