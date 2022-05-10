Tuca & Bertie Creator Teases New Update for Season 3

✖

The series creator behind Tuca & Bertie teases we'll be getting an update on Season 3 very soon! The fan favorite animated series has had a rocky road after its impressive debut with Netflix. Canceled not long after the first season made its debut with the streaming service, it was then announced that Adult Swim had picked up the series for a second season. With the second season making its debut run with Adult Swim last Summer, it turned out to be such a success with the block that Tuca & Bertie confirmed that a third season was already in the works for a release some time in 2022.

Series creator Lisa Hanawalt previously confirmed that Tuca & Bertie would be releasing on Adult Swim and HBO Max some time this Summer (along with the streaming release for the second season), but a new update from the creator teases we'll be seeing much more concrete information about the new season very soon. Returning to Twitter after an extended break with the following tease, "I reactivated my twitter...that MUST mean more Tuca & Bertie is coming soon...". Fans are now hoping that the new episodes are approaching!

Whether this is a tease about a potential release date for Season 3 or Season 2's launch on HBO Max is still uncertain, but a full streaming launch for the second wave of episodes is something fans have been waiting an entire year for! So it'll be great news either way. For fans interested in seeking out Tuca & Bertie when it does finally hit HBO Max with new seasons, Adult Swim officially describes Tuca & Bertie's second season as such:

"Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they're both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She'll deal with them later, right now she's just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he's driven to the brink of insanity...good thing he's just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you'll never look at plants the same way again!"

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Tuca & Bertie's third season? What did you think of the second season's debut run on Adult Swim? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!