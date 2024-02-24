Ubel Blatt Announces Anime Adaptation

Anime's continuing growth in popularity means that more manga series are set to hit the silver screen, with Uber Blatt becoming the latest example. The manga series has run since 2004, ending its first series in 2019, but gaining enough success to warrant a sequel series that started this year. Ubel Blatt has long been a fan favorite in the manga world, and it aims to be an anime favorite when it hits the small screen.

The upcoming anime adaptation will be brought to life, in part, by Studio Pony Canyon. Anime fans might know Pony Canyon best for its work on series like Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, and Free!, as the production house worked with other studios to bring these anime to life.

Ubel Blatt is Coming to The Small Screen

Here's how Ubel Blatt's official social media account confirmed the upcoming anime, "The most evil dark fantasy will be made into an anime! A young swordsman who was given the stigma of being the "spear of betrayal." After 20 years, The journey of revenge against the Seven Heroes begins now!"

Following the confirmation of Ubel Blatt's anime adaptation, creator Etorouji Shiono shared his thoughts on the big reveal, "When I heard about the idea of adapting Übel Blatt into an anime, it was a little after the series had finished, so I was frankly surprised, 'From now?' I couldn't imagine Köinzell and the other characters moving and being voiced, so I'm excited to see them, but at the same time, it is a strange feeling that does not yet feel real. Please look forward to it."

If this is your first time learning about Ubel Blatt, here's how Yen Press, the English publisher, describes the brutal series, "Rumors stir throughout the land: when the wielder of the black sword draws his dark blade, all who stand in its path are torn asunder...! Köinzell, the mysterious young boy who carries the black sword, undeniably wields it with exceptional skill, but can he truly be responsible for the bloody rumors? Pursued by the Traitorous Lances, four powerful warriors who were thought to have been defeated by the Seven Heroes, the strength of the young swordsman will be tested to its limit. At battle's end, only the shocking truth of Köinzell's quest will stand above the corpses of his enemies..."