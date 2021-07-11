Jessica Eye's UFC Cut On Her Forehead Has Dragon Ball Z Fans Comparing Her To Tien

Dragon Ball Z fans were quick to point out that Jessica Eye’s forehead looked a lot like Tien during that fight at UFC 264. Jennifer Maia managed to get a unanimous decision early on in the festivities. It was an impressive win in the flyweight division. But, social media decided it was time for some DBZ jokes in short order. It’s not necessarily new for sports fans to lock in on a meme and then try and one-up each other. Tonight was a prime example of the conversation getting away from what was going on in the Octagon. T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is already buzzing for the action headed their way. For a moment though, the event was an absolute hotbed about Tri-Beam Cannons and people yelling Chiaotzou online. Check out some of the best responses down below:

Got Jessica Eye looking like the Third eyed tien from dragon ball z 😂 😆 👁 👀 👊🏾 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/nUfZLGkj7j — Bron 6 is back!!!!! ➐ (@bron_back) July 11, 2021

If you’re wondering, Round 2 is when things got graphic. A headbutt near the end of the round got the blood flowing and Eye was struggling to see what was going on. Round 3 would bring more carnage, despite the cutman’s best efforts. Eye’s head just couldn’t stop bleeding. Maia got the boost from landing so many more strikes and that proved to be the difference here. She’s won two out of the last three fights she appeared in. A nice consolation prize after coming up short against Valentina Schevchenko last year.

