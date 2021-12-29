Demon Slayer Studio Announces New Anime IP, Witch On The Holy Night

Ufotable has made the rounds in the headlines thanks to its anime adaptation of Demon Slayer, which has quickly become one of the biggest Shonen series the world over, and it seems as though the animation studio is set to release a brand new movie in Witch On Holy Night. First beginning as a visual novel that was released in 2012, the story follows a town that happens to harbor a young mage and a witch that will have their magical abilities put to the test.

Unfortunately for the anime studio, they have made the headlines for other reasons rather than simply bringing Tanjiro and his adventures to the small screen and into theaters with the story of the Mugen Train. The president of the animation studio, Hikaru Kondo, was convicted of tax evasion, throwing a serious level of controversy at the production house as the second season of Demon Slayer arrived earlier this year and the company was basking in the wild profits of the Shonen’s first movie that has become the biggest anime movie of all time.

Ufotable made the announcement that Witch On The Holy Night would be getting its own animated movie, though the studio was tight-lipped regarding when the film would arrive and what voice actors would be jumping on board to bring the property to life:

If you’re unfamiliar with this light novel story, Mahoutsukai no Yoru: Witch On The Holy Night has the following official description:

“It is the late 1980s. Rumors of a witch living inside an old mansion circulate in the city. Unbeknownst to observers, living inside the mansion is an actual witch, Alice Kuonji, a stoic woman and a magus hiding in the present day. Under her tutelage studies Aoko Aozaki, a high school student studying magecraft as the head of the Aozaki family. As magi, the two of them secretly fight any threat that enters their town. Things start to change when a young man unfamiliar with city life, Soujuurou Shizuki, enters their lives. Slowly, he affects the lives of these two magi. And so their story begins…”

