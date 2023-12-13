Ultraman Rising Shares New Still

Much like Godzilla, Ultraman has become a big part of Japan's pop culture when it comes to any and all things kaiju-related. First appearing in the 1960s, Ultraman has garnered countless movies, television series, video games, and merchandise to expand on the larger-than-life character. In recent years, Netflix has been bringing new interpretations of the kaiju brawler to the small screen, and the streaming service is aiming to release one of the biggest movies in Ultraman's career in 2024 with Ultraman: Rising.

Ultraman: Rising is using CG animation to bring this new take on the character to life, as Netflix will team up with both Tsuburaya Productions and Industrial Light & Magic for the movie. While the film will clearly have plenty of monster fighting, the main twist is that star Ken Sato will find himself attempting to raise a baby kaiju, which clearly will have its fair share of issues thanks to its size. The upcoming Netflix film will be the 44th movie in the franchise, though it has yet to be revealed if the Japanese hero's return will also make its way into theaters.

Ultraman: Father of the Year

The film's director, Shannon Tindle, took the opportunity to share a new image from the 2024 release as Ultraman struggles with his new role as a father to a growing kaiju. Ironically enough, Ultraman: Rising began as an original idea from Tindle, but eventually found its way to the universe featuring the Japanese icon.

If this is your first time learning of Ultraman's 2024 comeback, here's how Netflix describes the return of the monster brawler in his upcoming film, "Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman."

What has been your favorite take on Ultraman in the behemoth brawler's history? Who has been your favorite Japanese pop culture icon when it comes to giant monsters?