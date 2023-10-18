Ultraman Rising First Sneak Peek Released

Ultraman is gearing up for a brand new CG animated movie with Netflix, and now the first sneak peek has been revealed for the upcoming Ultraman Rising! Tsuburaya Productions' Tokusatsu hero has made a massive comeback in the last few years with not only a brand new Shin Ultraman feature film, but a new anime series that ran for several seasons with Netflix. Now they are teaming up with Netflix once more on a brand new CG animated movie with Industrial Light and Magic, and fans have gotten to see the real first look at how this new movie is coming together.

Netflix released the first teaser for their next Geeked Week coming this November, and it was here that not only was the new Ultraman movie confirmed to be one of the projects revealing something new, but it was announced to have the official title of Ultraman Rising. To celebrate the new sneak peek at the upcoming Ultraman Rising, director Shannon Tindle also shared the first production image from the film that showcases how cool it will all look. Check it out below.

What to Know for Ultraman Rising

Ultraman Rising currently does not have a release date or window as of this writing, but that will likely change with more updates coming during Geeked Week 2023 on November 6-12. First announced to be in the works back in 2021, the movie is directed by Shannon Tindle, co-directed by John Aoshima, written by Tindle and Marc Haimes for Tsuburaya Productions and Industrial Light and Magic. As for what to expect from this new take on the iconic Tokusatsu hero, Netflix teases the upcoming Ultraman Rising as such:

"Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman."

