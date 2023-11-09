Ultraman: Rising Trailer Released: Watch

Ultraman: Rising is coming to Netflix next year, and now fans have gotten to see the new CG animated movie in action with the first teaser trailer! Ultraman recently rounded out a few seasons of a big comeback CG anime series with Netflix not long ago, but this was far from the only new Ultraman project now in the works. Tsuburaya Productions has been expanding with new projects over the last few years to bring their famous Tokusatsu hero to new audiences all over the world, and now a new movie is coming to Netflix with yet another big spin on the hero.

Ultraman: Rising is a fully CG animated movie produced by Industrial Light and Magic with Netflix and Tsuburaya Productions, and will be introducing fans to a new spin on the classic hero. Releasing next year, Netflix has shown off the first real look at the upcoming movie in action with the first teaser trailer for Ultraman: Rising released as part of the Geeked Week 2023 celebration this year. You can check out the first trailer for Ultraman: Rising below.

Big hero. Little Monster. Based on characters by Eiji Tsuburaya, a creative mind behind GODZILLA, the action-packed animated film ULTRAMAN: RISING hits Netflix in 2024 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/vHELbqPOol — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2023

What to Know About Ultraman: Rising

Directed by Shannon Tindle, co-directed by John Aoshima, written by Tindle and Marc Haimes for Tsuburaya Productions and Industrial Light and Magic, Ultraman: Rising does not have a concrete release date outside of its announced release in 2024. The voice cast for the film includes the likes of Christopher Sean (You, Hawaii Five-O), Gedde Watanabe (Sixteen Candles, Parental Guidance), Tamlyn Tomita (The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai, the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender) Keone young (Crank, Men in Black 3, Star Wars Rebels), and Julia Harriman. Netflix teases what to expect from Ultraman: Rising as such:

"Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman."

What do you think of the first teaser for Ultraman: Rising?