Uncle From Another World Confirms Return Date

The genre of Isekai has been growing exponentially in recent years, with the stories focusing on characters that have been transported from worlds not too different from our own to planes that are filled with magical and/or supernatural elements. One of the most hilarious and unique in the field is Uncle From Another World, focusing on the titular uncle who has returned to his land of origin with his magical powers intact. Suffering from a number of delays thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the anime adaptation has let fans know when to expect the first season's finale.

Uncle From Another World premiered last July in Japan, with the episodes originally hitting Netflix in North America at around the same time. Unfortunately, thanks to the delays, many Isekai fans were left scratching their heads when it came to the delays, as a handful of episodes would take weeks if not months to arrive. The anime adaptation hasn't been confirmed for a second season by studio Atelier Pontdarc, though there is plenty of material left to adapt from the manga created by "Hotondoshindeiru".

Delays From Another World

The anime adaptation released a brand new trailer for episode thirteen, confirming that it would arrive on March 8th and end the hiatus for the series:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this ridiculous Isekai series, Yen Press released an official description of the series that flips the script on the formula of this anime genre that continues to gain in popularity:

"Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war."

What has been your favorite Isekai released in recent years? Do you think we'll get a second season of everyone's favorite Isekai Uncle? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of this anime Uncle.