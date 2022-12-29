Uncle From Another World Touts Isekai Crossover

Uncle From Another World has encountered serious struggles since it debuted earlier this year, being delayed as a result of COVID-19 making its way through the anime studio. Despite these trials and tribulations, the series remains a high mark in this year's Isekai roster, so it's no surprise that it crosses over with a major Isekai series planned to release next year in Handyman Saito in Another World.

Handyman Saito In Another World first arrived as a manga in 2018, telling the story of a typical handyman who finds himself transported into a magical world and using his job skills as a part of a "Dungeons and Dragons" style group of adventurers. The Isekai series will air first in Japan and then arrive streaming on Crunchyroll, giving anime fans a look into this hilarious world.

Uncle Vs Handyman

The Isekai crossover shared two posters that unite the two universes, as Uncle prepares to end its first season and Handyman gets ready to begin its initial batch of episodes:

(Photo: AtelierPontdarc & C2C)

If you haven't had the chance to dive into the hilarious world of Uncle From Another World, the original publishers of the manga series, Yen Press, released an official description

"Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war."

Handyman Saito In Another World also was published by Yen Press, with the publishers releasing an official description of the story that will receive an anime adaptation next month beginning on January 8th in Japan:

"Handyman Saito has never been anyone special. All his life, he's had average grades, ordinary athletic skill, a commonplace job... But his unremarkable path takes a turn when he wakes up in another world. Here, warriors, wizards, and elves accompany him on quests delving deep into dungeons, and Saito realizes for the first time what it's like to be needed. After all, who other than the handyman could be trusted to open locked treasure chests or to repair his allies' equipment? Beginning with a simple "thank you," this is the story of an ordinary person's fulfilling life."

Via Crunchyroll