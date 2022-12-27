Uncle From Another World Gets Hit With Another Delay

Uncle From Another World might be one of the biggest new Isekai to arrive on the small screen in 2022, but it has been having a rough time this year. With episodes being delayed earlier this year thanks to a COVID-19 outbreak taking place at studio AtelierPontdarc, it would seem that the virus is once again impacting the production as another indefinite delay has been announced when it comes to the story that follows an uncle who returns from a magical world to try his hand at becoming a Youtube star using his magical abilities.

The story following Takafumi and his uncle is one that has become a hit thanks to its ability to hilariously make light of the Isekai genre as a whole. Rather than arriving in a new world where he is the handsome hero saving the citizens from a supernatural threat, said Uncle is regarded as an "ugly orc" and routinely will make terrible decisions that push away allies who are only looking to be his friends, or perhaps more. At present, twelve episodes of Uncle From Another World have hit Japan, though Netflix only has seven at present as a part of its Western library, leaving fans to wonder when the streaming service will add the additional entries to its library.

COVID From Another World

The Official Uncle From Another World Twitter Account shared the unfortunate news that no new episodes would be released for the remainder of this year, with episode thirteen slated to hit in 2023, though an exact date for the installment has yet to be revealed:

If you haven't had the chance to dive into this hilariously unique Isekai series, Yen Press has an official description of the plot:

"Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war."

