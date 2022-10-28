Uncle From Another World Shares Official Sega Crossover

Uncle From Another World has run into some problems when it comes to its anime adaptation this year, with the studio behind the production announcing a hiatus in the current season, which means that fans will have to wait until the end of next month for the Isekai to continue. Despite this fact, the series has had an official crossover with the video game company, Sega, to help in promoting the "Sega Mega Drive Mini 2" by creating a new manga that blends the two worlds together in glorious fashion.

This crossover makes a lot of sense if you've followed the Isekai series as the titular "Uncle" hasn't been shy when it comes to his love of all things Sega, routinely taking the opportunity to play old games from the company despite having god-like abilities at his disposal. Sega has made its way into the franchise's story a number of times, most hilariously when the Uncle awakens from his coma and immediately asks if Sega is still making video games and the Isekai protagonist at one point in his adventures runs into a giant hedgehog monster that he originally thought might be Sega's mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sonic From Another World

The special manga can be seen below, in which Uncle is taking the opportunity to dive into the new Sega console, which takes a number of older games from the Genesis and places them into one device, much like the previous Super Nintendo Classic Edition:

(Photo: WebComic Apanda)

If you haven't had the chance to dive into this rather unique Isekai series, Yen Press, the publishers behind Uncle From Another World's manga, released an official description:

"Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war!"

Are you excited to see the hilarious Iseaki series return to Netflix next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of everyone's favorite anime uncle.

Via Natalie Comic