Urusei Yatsura Season 2 Sets 2024 Release With First Poster

Urusei Yatsura is coming back for another round of its new reboot anime series, and Urusei Yatsura has set a 2024 release for Season 2 of the anime with its very first poster! Rumiko Takahashi's classic Urusei Yatsura manga made a massive comeback as part of the celebration for Shogakukan's milestone 100th Anniversary. This resulted in a brand new anime series that adapted the manga from the very beginning, and fans saw the first two of its previously four announced cours wrap up their run earlier this year. Thankfully, a Season 2 was quickly confirmed to be in the works soon after.

Urusei Yatsura had announced that Season 2 of the reboot anime was going to hit some time in 2024, and thankfully it has now been announced that fans won't have to wait too long into the new year to check out the next wave of episodes. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not Urusei Yatsura will run for two consecutive cours like the first season did, but Urusei Yatsura Season 2 will premiere some time in January 2024. You can check out the first poster for Urusei Yatsura Season 2 below:

How to Watch Urusei Yatsura 2022

The Urusei Yatsura reboot anime kicked off its run in 2022. Produced by David Production, the reboot stars the main cast of Hiroshi Kamiya as Ataru Moroboshi, Sumire Uesaka as Lum, Maaya Uchida as Shinobu Miyake, Mamoru Miyano as Shutaro Mendo, Wataru Takagi as Cherry, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Sakura. You can currently check out Urusei Yatsura and the Iconic Invader Girl Lum now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. They tease the reboot anime as such:

"When an alien race known as the Oni invade Earth, the chronically unlucky and unapologetically lecherous Ataru Moroboshi is selected as humanity's representative in a duel for the fate of the planet! His opponent is Lum, the Oni's very pretty princess, and it's only thanks to Ataru's unscrupulous behavior that he's able to scrape out a win in a treacherous game of tag against her. Ataru thinks he's had his lucky break at last, but when Lum takes a shine to him off the battlefield, the conflict follows him home as Lum invades not only planet Earth, but also the womanizing Ataru's love life!"

