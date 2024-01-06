Urusei Yatsura Season 2 Shares New Trailer

Lum's adventures in Urusei Yatsura have become a classic part of the anime world ever since the alien princess hit the scene in the late 1970s. Created by prolific mangaka Rumiko Takahashi, the series recently returned to the anime world with a new series by David Production. Later this month, Urusei Yatsura will be making a comeback for its second season and has a new trailer to give viewers a hint as to what is to come.

Rumiko Takahashi has created some major anime works that are a big part of the medium. Aside from working on Lum's story, Takahashi is also responsible for Inuyasha, its sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, Ranma 1/2, and many other manga entries. For the anime adaptation, David Production is at the helm, who anime viewers might know best for their work on the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Fire Force, and Cells At Work.

Urusei Yatsura's Big Comeback

Urusei Yatsura's second season is set to arrive on January 11th. If you haven't seen the first season and want to catch up, you can check it out on HIDIVE. The original manga came to an end in 1987, and there's been no word on the possibility of Takahashi returning to Lum and her world. Still, many didn't believe that anime fans would ever see a sequel to Inuyasha and here we are.

【New Trailer】

URUSEI YATSURA Season 2

Scheduled for January 11 on HIDIVE!



✨More: https://t.co/Cfu4EQwx9z

pic.twitter.com/uprQMJ9Wdr — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) January 4, 2024

If you want to learn more about Lum's story, here's how Viz Media describes Urusei Yatsura, "Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs. In the series, Ataru Moroboshi's supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he's chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO. Ataru has ten days to touch Lum's horns or aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama!"

Are you hyped to return to the world of Urusei Yatsura? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of this alien anime princess.