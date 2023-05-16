Vinland Saga Season 2 Returns From Hiatus With New Poster

Vinland Saga is back at long last. If you will remember, the hit series made a comeback earlier this year when season two launched in January. After a few episodes went live, Vinland Saga found itself on an indefinite hiatus, but that term has finally ended. This week welcomed Vinland Saga season 2 back to the screen, and a new poster was released to hype the event.

As you can see below, the artwork comes from Takahiko Abiru over on Twitter. You may not know this artist by name, but we assure Vinland Saga fans they know his work. After all, Abiru is the character designer and chief animation director on the TV show, so their vision helped crafted Vinland Saga.

“Elsewhere from here”#VINLAND_FANART2 pic.twitter.com/Kd2LPMjKP4 — 阿比留隆彦 (@mountful) May 15, 2023

"Every day, we're inspired and fascinated by looking at the fan art illustrations that are shared amongst people around the world," Abiru wrote in this poster's caption. "We'd like to keep on enjoying the work of VINLAND SAGA that Makoto Yukimura has created with you all."

Of course, the artwork inked by Abiru is gorgeous, and it highlights all the best parts of Vinland Saga season 2. From its color palette to its saturated textures, this key art encapsulates everything we love about Vinland Saga. Now, we can look forward to more releases from the anime since Vinland Saga has returned, and it will be putting Thorfinn through a lot.

If you want to catch up with Vinland Saga, you can find the anime's current episodes on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime. For more details, you can read the manga's official synopsis below:

"As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

