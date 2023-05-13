Vinland Saga Preps For War With New Deleted Scene

Vinland Saga's second season has been a massive departure from the season that preceded it. With Studio MAPPA taking the reins from the prior studio, Wit, Thorfinn has been attempting to leave his life of war in the past while attempting to earn his freedom via farming. Unfortunately, war is about to drop on his doorstep as his former ally Canute has become king and has the farm Thorfinn lives on in his sights. Now, a new deleted scene prepares the farm's owner, Ketil, for war as he rallies his troops.

Season 1 of the Vinland Saga anime introduced us to Thorfinn and his quest for revenge following the death of his father. With the viking protagonist going through some major changes as a result of the first season finale, Thorfinn finds himself in Season 2 trying to leave his violent tendencies in the past. Even before Canute's army reaches the farm, Thorfinn and his new friend Einar found themselves attempting to assist the female slave known as Arnheid. As is the case with so many other moments of the anime adaptation, Vinland Saga didn't hold back the tragedy when it came to the current predicament of the slaves.

Vinland Saga Deleted Scene: Watch

Ketil might have been introduced as a trustworthy, often friendly, farm owner, but the recent events of the anime has shown him losing his mind in the face of Arnheid's "betrayal". Ketel had earned the name "Iron Fist Ketil" in a past life thanks to his proficiency on the battlefield. This is a fight that Ketil is most likely set to lose but with some powerful allies in the form of Snake and his battle-hardened son Thorgil.

Vinland Saga Season 2 only has a few episodes left before it comes to an end, but fans should prepare for it to end in a glorious, bloody fashion as Canute's army approaches. While a third season hasn't been confirmed, there are plenty of battles and moments that have yet to be translated from Makoto Yukimura's manga series. The question arises, if a third season is confirmed, will Wit or MAPPA return, or will a new studio dive into the viking epic.

