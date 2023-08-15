Vinland Saga Creator Unpacks the Story's Unique Take on Violence, War

Vinland Saga has an unconventional approach to war, and that is what has made the series into a global hit. Created by Makoto Yukimura, the historical epic indulges in everything from vengeance to violence and farming. Following a revered second season, Vinland Saga's unique take on war has been the talk of anime fans. And recently, Yukimura shed light on his personal view of violence.

It wasn't long ago that Yukumura appeared in the United States during San Diego Comic-Con. It was there the Vinland Saga creator spoke with Anime News Network about his craft. During the chat, Yukimura touched upon his story's approach to violence and admitted readers who revel in such things will want to find another manga to read.

"If you're into my story for the violent aspect of it, at some point, I might not be able to meet your expectations. If you really want to read about things like violence, you should consider Attack on Titan. I actually do hear comments from the fans saying that they like Thorfinn from back in the day. 'What happened to him? He's only farming!' I hear their complaints, though, at the same time, I cannot help it. Sorry," Yukimura shared.

Continuing, the artist dove into his personal philosophy on violence and war. It seems Yukimura is a pacifist through and through, so he would sooner go to jail for avoiding war orders than serve on the battlefield.

"Even if the government told me to go to war, I do not want to go to war. Even if I have to go to jail. I wouldn't want to yield to that and would rather not hold a gun. If everybody on this planet had the same way of thinking-being against violence-even under threat from the government or those in power, we would never have war. My hope is to have the younger generation share this kind of value in the future, so there wouldn't be war in this entire world. This is the one wish that I have."

Clearly, Yukimura's well-thought response proves he has weighed the issue plenty of times. War is one of this world's ugliest things, and Vinland Saga has portrayed that truth time and again. Thorfinn may have been born into a violent world, but he is trying to change his future by distancing himself from that violence. But even with his change in heart, even Thorfinn struggles to contain the rage he's bred over the years.

If you are not familiar with Vinland Saga, you can read the series through K Manga right now. As for the anime, Vinland Saga seasons one and two can be binged on Crunchyroll. So for more details on the series, you can read its synopsis below:

"As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

