Vinland Saga Creator, Makoto Yukimura, Hints At Series Spin-Off (Exclusive)

Vinland Saga's second season came to an end earlier this year, but the epic viking series is also looking to bring its manga to a conclusion. Attending San Diego Comic-Con International, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to sit down and talk with the creator of Vinland Saga, Makoto Yukimura, to talk about the latest season and the future of the manga. In our discussion, Makoto hinted at a time period of Thorfinn's life that he would like to explore.

Warning. This interview will go into spoilers regarding Vinland Saga's manga, so be forewarned. As we witnessed in the season 2 finale, Thorfinn has completely abandoned implementing any sort of violence or bloodshed in his life. While the viking protagonist was able to reunite with his family after spending time on Iron Fist Ketil's farm, he set off to the sea once again with his new best friend Einar. Searching for a peaceful land to call his own, the future of Vinland Saga's anime, should it continue to follow the manga, will see the pair exploring some new territories worldwide.

Makoto confirmed that he had been thinking of creating a new storyline that would explore Thorfinn's travels to Istanbul, as this arc wasn't seen by manga readers thanks to a time skip. Taking place after the second season of Vinland Saga's anime, here's what Yukimura had to say, "A lot of people want me to write a story about when the group went to Istanbul. In a story, Thorfinn and other characters speak a lot about going to Istanbul, and then the manga cuts to them coming back from it. They are maybe slightly disappointed I spoke so much about it without explanation, so I feel obligated to explore the story."

At present, Vinland Saga has yet to confirm whether its anime will return for a third season, though the anime adaptation has dropped some big hints. With there being plenty of material for the anime to adapt from the manga, the popular anime series might have a bright future ahead of it.

What Vinland Saga spin-offs would you like to see in the future? Do you think that Vinland Saga's third season is a sure thing at this point? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Thorfinn.