Vinland Saga Confirms English Dub Release Date

Vinland Saga has confirmed the release date for its upcoming English dub! The anime debut for Makoto Yukimura's original manga series was one of the biggest hits of 2019 (even becoming one of the best trending series of that year due to some of its surprises), but its release outside of Japan was limited to its exclusive streaming license to Amazon Prime Video. That original release only featured Japanese audio with English language subtitles, so fans have been waiting for news of a potential English dub release. Thankfully, one is now on the way with Sentai Filmworks!

Sentai Filmworks previously announced they had acquired the exclusive home video rights to Vinland Saga, but had only confirmed that they were releasing it on home video some time this Summer. With their official reveal of their full slate of releases for August, Sentai Filmworks confirmed that Vinland Saga will be hitting Blu-ray on August 31st with both English and Japanese dubs!

Along with confirming the home video releases for Maoyu - Archenemy & Hero, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax and more, Sentai Filmworks confirmed the Blu-ray release for Vinland Saga. With a brand new English dub, and new English subtitled translation for the series, it's going to be a completely new kind of experience for fans who enjoyed the first time around.

There has yet to be any word on a potential second season of Vinland Saga as of this writing, unfortunately, but now there's an even better way to catch up if one ever does happen to release! Sentai Filmworks officially describes Vinland Saga as such, "Raised in peace and on fanciful tales of a mythical far-off land without war, young Thorfinn dreams of someday traveling to the fabled Vinland. That dream is shattered when threats from the legendary Jomsvikings put him in the path of a band of Viking mercenaries, forcing Thorfinn's father to sacrifice himself to the band's leader: Askeladd.

Alone and far from home, Thorfinn joins the forces of his father's slayer, determined to compel a duel with the mercenary leader and avenge his father. However, Thorfinn quickly finds himself ill prepared for a soldier's life in the long war between Denmark and England...where the opportunistic Vikings earn coin by fighting for both sides. Now he must learn how to fight and survive, even if it means facing friend and clan in battle in VINLAND SAGA!"

