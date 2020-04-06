Violet Evergarden: The Movie Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

As the novel coronavirus continues its spread across the globe, more and more projects are finding themselves in limbo. To Disney and beyond, there are dozens of studios who have been forced to alter release dates for films given the ongoing pandemic, and thee anime industry is no exception. A new report confirms another film has been postponed, and it is one which many fans have been looking forward to.

Recently, a brand-new trailer for Violet Evergarden‘s upcoming film confirmed the news. The movie was expected to debut in a matter of weeks, but the pandemic has postponed Violet Evergarden indefinitely.

Currently, the staff behind Violet Evergarden: The Movie are deciding on a release date for the film. This process has been mired by several other projects who have yet to land on a new date. For instance, the anime Princess Principal: Crown Handler experienced a similar conundrum this week when it was delayed. The same also happened to U.S. projects like Black Widow before Marvel Studios confirmed its new release windows over the weekend.

For now, fans will have to see how the future of Violet Evergarden shakes out. Its new release date will be shared before too long, but its team will surely wait until local authorities give a better timeline of the pandemic’s effect. Some countries are said to be hurdling over their peak infection points while others are still ramping up which leaves Japan and its entertainment industry in the balance for now.

If you want to keep up with the franchise in the meantime, Netflix is still your one-stop shop for the series. Violet Evergarden is available to stream through the online giant, and the site describes the anime as such: “The war is over, and Violet Evergarden needs a job. Scarred and emotionless, she takes a job as a letter writer to understand herself and her past.”

