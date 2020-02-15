Violet Evergarden The Movie Reveals Gorgeous New Trailer, Poster

One of the most gorgeous anime projects of the last few years was Kyoto Animation's Violet Evergarden, and shortly after the series finished its run in Japan it was confirmed that a new feature film taking place after the events of the series was in the works. Initially set for a release this past January, Violet Evergarden The Movie was notably delayed following the tragic arson of Kyoto Animation's 1st Studio building. It was indefinitely postponed at first, but was later confirmed to hits theaters in Japan on April 24th.

With the debut of Violet Evergarden The Movie finally near, Kyoto Animation has released a new teaser trailer for the film featuring some of the more gorgeous visuals fans have come to expect from this franchise. Considering what the anime was already able to accomplish, the film could be that much more impressive.

What is also impressive is a new limited edition poster for the film. Shared on the film's official Twitter account, fans in Japan who purchase advance tickets for Violet Evergarden The Movie will also nab a poster illustrated by the character designer for the anime, Akiko Takase. Check it out below:

Taichi Ishidate will be returning from the series to direct the new film with other returning staff including Reiko Yoshida as scriptwriter, Akiko Takase as character designer and chief animation director, and Evan Call as composer. The film has also been previously confirmed to take place years after the end of the war, and Violet Evergarden finds a particularly important letter as the world enjoys peace.

There's currently no word on a release outside of Japan, but with the side story film getting a limited release soon there's still a chance. Are you excited to see what comes after the original Violet Evergarden anime series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

If you wanted to check out the series for yourself, you can currently stream Violet Evergarden's 13 episode run on Netflix. For those unfamiliar the series, it tells the story of Violet, a girl who was used as a human weapon in a war that ended not long ago. Working in a post office to recover, Violet learns about new tech called Auto Memory Dolls. The special items help convert thoughts and even memories into words. After being told something strange during the war, Violet hopes to discover the words' true meaning through the Auto Memory Dolls, leading the heroine on a rather unexpected journey.