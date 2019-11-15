Viz Media Speeding Up New Demon Slayer Releases

When Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted its first season earlier this year, no one really expected the anime would eventually become one of the biggest hits of the year overall. The relatively newer manga series had its fans in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, but the series has gained a whole new wave of fans that are now looking to explore the original manga releases of the series now that the anime has ended and there’s currently no second season officially in sight. Now Viz Media is going to help fans with just that as they are increasing the speed of new releases going forward.

Announced during Anime NYC, and shared on its official Twitter account, Viz Media confirmed that a new volume of the Demon Slayer manga will be releasing each month beginning next May. And for those following the digital vault releases of the series, new chapters will hit at a monthly rate starting in December.

Control your breathing, we’re speeding up Demon Slayer! A new graphic novel a month starting in May! And new chapters coming to the Shonen Jump digital vault every month starting in December! pic.twitter.com/pAtIbkQjbk — VIZ @ Anime NYC Booth #641 (@VIZMedia) November 15, 2019

While Shonen Jump’s digital library is current alongside the latest chapter in Japan (Chapter 182 as of this writing) there is a major gap in between Chapter 79 and Chapter 139. This is due to Viz Media updating the digital vault alongside the release of each new volume of the series, and it seems like fans will be able to catch up sooner than expected with both physical and digital releases quickly catching up to the most current release! So there won’t be too much worry about accidentally seeing spoilers for much longer!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. It’s the perfect time to start up the series from the very beginning too as it’s currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016.VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”