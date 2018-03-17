‘Voltron’: What Can Fans Expect in Season 6?

Another season of Voltron: Legendary Defender on Netflix has come and gone, but fans won’t have too long to wait for more.

Some spoilers for Voltron: Legendary Defender Season Five below.

The sixth season of Voltron: Legendary Defender is set to debut in June. With all of the developments that came in Season Five, what should fans expect next?

ComicBook.com put that question to Voltron‘s showrunners Lauren Montgomery and Joaquim Dos Santos.

“I think we are just going to be continuing down that path that we started on in this season of seeing our guys work together with Lotor, and continuing to figure how they’re going to make this whole alliance work to bring the universe back from the damage that’s been done to it,” Montgomery said.

“I think we’ll also get to see a bit more of how maybe Honerva’s evolution takes shape,” Dos Santos added. “She’s constantly learning more about her past self.”

Honerva is, of course, the former identity of the witch, Haggar, powerful adviser to Emperor Zarkon, who only remembered her previous life as the Altean alchemist Honerva in this past season. Along with that came the memory that she is Lotor’s mother, which may complicate some things going forward.

“I think that’s a little bit of that moral ambiguity in the sense that you know a maternal instinct is a really, really powerful instinct,” Dos Santos told ComicBook.com, “and where exactly does that go wrong, to what end do you fault a mother to going to certain extents?”

“There’s a lot to be said about that up to this point Haggar has kind of been, as evil as she is, the voice of reason,” Montgomery added. “Whenever Zarkon is going kind of nuts, Haggar has a plan, like a backup plan. She was sending this guy out, she was doing this sort of stuff. She’s trying to keep things under wraps, she had her hand in everything.”

“And so now she’s got this added element of a past that she forgot she had and it’s thrown her off. And its kind of the first time we are seeing her not prepared for something,” Montgomery said, noting that this is the first we’ve time we’ve seen Hagger “emotionally invested” in a situation.

The showrunners also teased that Planet Earth may have a bigger role to play in the future of the series.

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season Six premieres on Netflix in June.