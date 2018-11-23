New ‘Voltron’ Season 8 Still Surfaces Online

Fans are eagerly anticipated the eighth and final season of Voltron: Legendary Defender, and each new look at the final season’s offerings makes the wait for the series conclusion even tougher.

This is definitely the case with the newest image released from the final season, which teases quite a hilarious outing.

The new image from Season 8 depicts the Paladins (sans Allura) winning some kind of competition, with Shiro being celebrated. He must have secured the victory for them, but his face of surprise seems to belie that he had no idea he was going to win whatever competition this is. Along with this, fans can’t help but notice the odd hat Pidge seems to be wearing here, dubbing it a “trucker hat.”

As for why this image seems out of place in a series that’s heading for an emotional conclusion, fans are suspecting this is from the “loose” episode of the season. Previous seasons of the series have included a filler episode, not tied to the overall canon but providing some character development, as a way to let fans take a breather before the final events of the season.

This competition may just be Season 8’s version of the comic relief episode, which allows the staff of the series to play around for a bit, and allows the characters to show the bits of their personality their war-torn world usually does not allow them the time to do so.

Voltron: Legendary Defender was created in 2016 by Netflix and DreamWorks Animation. The series is the fourth major TV project to bear the Voltron name with co-showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery overseeing the series. The show is based loosely on the original Japanese series Beast King GoLion and has since spawned multiple seasons as one of Netflix’s top original programs.

The final season is scheduled to premiere December 14 on Netflix, and will run for 13 episodes. The official description for Season 8 reads as such, “After saving the Earth, the Paladins embark to prevent Honerva from setting into motion her deadliest plan yet. It’s a race against the clock as the Voltron Coalition gathers from the corners of the galaxy to defend the universe once and for all.”

When production on Season 8 wrapped, executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos shared a thank you message with fans, “I just wanted to take a moment to say that is has been an absolute honor and privilege to work alongside such a talented and dedicated cast and crew, both at Dreamworks and Studio MIR, who came together (like Voltron) to make something truly special. To the amazingly passionate VLD fandom, we couldn’t have made this journey without you. Your passion, creativity and love is infectious and has helped us up in tough times and creative low points.”