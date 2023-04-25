One Piece Day 2023 Releases Promo

One Piece kicked off a special worldwide event last Summer to help celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga and anime franchise, and now this special event is set to return this year as plans have been announced for One Piece Day 2023! The special event last year came with some pretty significant things revealed for fans around the world as it was around the time the Final Saga for the One Piece manga was initially revealed, so it's gotten all sorts of eyes on this year for what could be coming our way next for One Piece.

The official website for the One Piece franchise has announced that One Piece Day 2023 is coming our way soon with a worldwide streaming event later this Summer. Held at Tokyo Big Sight on July 21 and July 22, the two day event will feature "everything" One Piece with special activities teased for the One Piece anime, manga, games, goods and much more. Details for the event will be shared at a later date, and you can find the announcement below:

／

Calling all ONE PIECE fans!

ONE PIECE DAY '23 is coming!

＼



Manga, anime, goods, games...

Everything #ONEPIECE in one place!



This year, DAY 1 "Eve of the Festival" (7/21) & DAY 2 (7/22), will be held at Tokyo Big Sight and online!



Mark your calendars!#ONEPIECEDAY pic.twitter.com/8eDoAQiPoa — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) April 24, 2023

What Is One Piece Day 2023?

While more information about the upcoming One Piece Day 2023 event will be revealed at a later date, the official website for the event includes a curious tease about what might be involved in the upcoming presentation. There's a small tease of some very important manga panels that feature a bright shining sun and a loud rumbling heartbeat. Fans of the One Piece manga will immediately recognize this as a very big moment for Luffy coming in Wano's Climax, and that's a very interesting tease overall.

The One Piece anime is currently working through the final fight between Luffy and Kaido at the top of the Skull Dome, so it won't be long before Luffy's most popular transformation yet makes its way to the anime as well. If One Piece Day 2023 is a pretty big deal, we might get a tease about how this particular Luffy transformation makes its way to the anime in the coming months.

What are you hoping to see during the One Piece Day 2023 event? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything One Piece anime in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!