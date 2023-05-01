One Piece Channels UFC with New Sanji vs Queen Promo

One Piece is gearing up for a big day, and it is all about Sanji. After all, the chef has been heated as of late all thanks to his fight with Queen. Kaido's massive lackey has become a thorn in Sanji's side, and we have seen the pair trade blows time and again. Now, the battle's climax is on the horizon, and we have been given a peek at what's to come.

As you can see below, a new promo has gone live for One Piece, and it is all about Sanji vs Queen. The two characters are given an intense preview much like something you'd see for a UFC fight. In one corner, we can see Sanji gearing up for battle as the climax of his feud against Queen moves forward. Of course, Kaido's man is still going hard in his dino state, and we'll see even more of his power when episode 1061 goes live.

Sanji vs Queen is being promoted like a broadcasted match all across Japan #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/SIX1enpnBP — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) May 1, 2023

Of course, One Piece fans are eager to see what "Attack o the Devil! Sanji vs Queen" has in store after its most recent outing. This past weekend, One Piece episode 1060 hit up the airwaves, and it was there we saw King head into battle. Kaido's other lackey found himself pit against Zoro, and the swordsman even took himself by surprise when he unleashed a new power mid-battle. It seems Zoro's new sword has helped him unleash his own kind of supreme Haki, and it is going to take time for our hero to master the technique.

With a stellar showing under its thumb from last week, the pressure is on for the One Piece anime to impress. If you are not caught up with the show as it is, the One Piece anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. The Wano Country saga has a bit to go before wrapping, so you can catch up on the epic act right now. As for the One Piece manga, the series is ongoing under creator Eiichiro Oda. You can read up on the long-running series through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. Currently, the manga is wading into its final act, so there's never been a better time to check in on the Straw Hat crew.

Are you excited to see One Piece wrap Sanji's best fight at last? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.