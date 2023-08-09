Viral One Piece Video Cuts Together All of Luffy vs Kaido: Watch

Right now, One Piece has never been hotter. The hit anime is about to bring a live-action TV series to life, and of course, its manga is plowing ahead with its final act. There is so much going on with our Straw Hat crew, and thanks to the anime itself, all eyes are on Luffy. His battle with Kaido went viral this past weekend after Gear 5 debuted, and now one fan has cut together the big battle for those who need a catch-up.

As you can see below, a fan on Twitter known as AotDaily brought the condensed clip to life. It cuts together all of Kaido's latest battle with Luffy during the War for Wano. The pair have fought each other several times by now in Wano, and Luffy has been handed a beatdown each time. You can see just how powerful Kaido is in the clip above, but of course, Luffy is never one to bow down.

After all, we saw Luffy overcome his limits in a recent anime outing. Months after debuting in the manga, Gear 5 Luffy came to life on screen in episode 1071. The insane event showed fans some of One Piece's greatest animation to date. There is even more goodness to come from Luffy's new form this week as episode 1072 will keep Gear 5 in motion. So if you are wanting to brush up on Luffy vs Kaido now that Gear 5 is here, this supercut is what you need.

Now of course, you can binge the One Piece anime as a whole. The series is streaming everywhere from Netflix to Hulu and Crunchyroll. For more info on the hit series, you can read the official synopsis for One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about Luffy's fight with Kaido? Has the throwdown lived up to expectations? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!