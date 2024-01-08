Pokemon TV App Shutting Down

The Pokemon Company has announced that support for the Pokemon TV app will be coming to an end. Effective today, the app will no longer be available for download on any of its current platforms. However, those that already downloaded the app will be able to use it through March 28th, 2024. No specific reason was provided for the app's discontinuation, though The Pokemon Company did provide a complete list of places that viewers can stream specific seasons of the anime, as well as some of the animated movies. That list can be found right here.

"Thank you to all our fans who have enjoyed Pokémon TV over the years. The Pokémon TV app and website will sunset and the service will end on March 28, 2024. Beginning on January 8, 2024, fans will no longer be able to download the Pokémon TV app from the App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Amazon Appstore, Nintendo eShop, and Pokemon.com," the official website reads. "However, those who already had the app downloaded on their devices prior to January 8, 2024, will still be able to watch available content until the app fully sunsets on March 28, 2024."

What is Pokemon TV?

Pokemon TV is one of the few streaming apps available on Nintendo Switch. Despite being on the market for nearly seven years, options like Netflix, Max, and Disney+ have not been released on the platform. Fortunately, some of the content that was available on Pokemon TV can still be streamed through YouTube and Hulu, both of which have apps available on Switch.

Pokemon TV's biggest draw is that it gives users free access to multiple seasons of the anime. However, Pokemon TV was more than just that, and also included various specials, such as Path to the Peak, Hisuian Snow, and Bidoof's Big Stand. Last but not least, Pokemon TV also gave users access to past Pokemon World Championships and Top Deck Academy seasons. Having all of that Pokemon content in one place was a lot more convenient than having to seek it out through various streaming services, most of which require monthly subscription costs. It will be interesting to see if The Pokemon Company has a replacement lined up for Pokemon TV like it did when Pokemon TCG Online came to an end last year, but nothing has been announced just yet.

Pokemon Day 2024

If The Pokemon Company does plan on replacing Pokemon TV, it's possible we could learn about a replacement in the lead-up to Pokemon Day. Pokemon Day takes place on February 27th, and there are usually a handful of announcements made in the days prior. This year's event should be a big one, as there has not been a Pokemon game announced for 2024 just yet. We probably shouldn't expect to see a follow-up to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet until at least 2025, but there is a good chance we'll see a remake announced, or possibly some spin-offs.

Are you disappointed to hear that Pokemon TV is coming to an end? Did you use the app on Nintendo Switch? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!