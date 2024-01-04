Pokemon x Fendi Collection Released

When it comes to brand power, few franchises wield the might Pokemon has. For decades now, the IP has been ballooning into a global phenomenon, and it has yet to peak. Of course, this means Pokemon has its pick when it comes to collaborating with brands, and now Fendi is getting in on the fun. The fashion brand has launched a luxe collection with Pokemon, and it will set back fans a few thousand dollars with ease.

As you can see here, Fendi just updated its we website to include a new collaboration. Fendi x FRGMT x Pokemon is now live, and the website has this to say about the bold collection: "Hiroshi Fujiwara's FRGMT plays with Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite to transform the Maison's signatures and icons into mini pop monuments."

With men and women styles on hand, this Fendi x Pokemon collaboration is the definition of luxe. A simple t-shirt with Dragonite on it will run you at minimum of $850 USD. If you want a purse, you can expect to spend anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000. The collection features Dragonair and Dragonite, so you best like one of the two beats. And of course, your back account better be stocked as well.

This Fendi collection went live today following news of a special Pokemon Go collaboration. If you play the mobile game, you can get free items for your in-app avatar. The code "FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON" will grant you a Fendi x Pokemon hoodie in game. And if you want more pieces from the collab, you can visit Fendi shops that have PokeStops to collect 'em all.

As you can imagine, this Fendi collection isn't for every Pokemon fan. The collaboration is geared towards fashion lovers, and obviously, its hefty prices will stay hands left and right. Luckily, there are cheaper ways to celebrate your fandom. You can always check out the official Pokemon Center website for high-quality goods. And of course, most stores from Hot Topic to Target will carry some kind of Pokemon goods to fans at a reasonable price.

What do you think about this Pokemon collection? Do you plan on scooping up any of its pieces? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!