Rick and Morty Star Chris Parnell Promises Shorter Wait for Season 5

Rick and Morty star Chris Parnell promises a shorter wait for Season 5. Jerry’s voice actor talks to TV Line about how things are going to be different next time around. Rick and Morty fans have freaked out about the long waits in-between seasons. It’s become hard to argue with their frustration as the hiatuses could stretch on for a year or more. But, Adult Swim commissioned 70 more episodes of the series back in 2018, so there is some relief coming. However, the coronavirus pandemic has slowed some things down for all of entertainment. Thankfully, this current season seemed to be in the can before the virus prompted many countries to lock things down until conditions became safer.

“[Dan and Justin] wanted some job security, and they wanted to know that the show was going to be around for a while so that they and the writers could get into some sort of momentum,” Parnell explained. “We’ll see less lengthy breaks between seasons going forward because of that. And it’s very gratifying to know we’re going to have all those episodes. Hopefully, Jerry will be around for the duration. You never know.”

Back at San Diego Comic-Con last year, creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland told EW that the fifth season was already in the works. In that conversation, they also wanted to calm fans who were sick of the long layoffs.

"I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous," Harmon said. "I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.

“Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time,” he continued. “Adult Swim can say, 'These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?' And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late."

Are you stoke for Rick and Morty’s return tomorrow? Let us know in the comments!

