Witch on the Holy Night Releases New Trailer

If you love the Fate franchise, you're in for a big treat. For years, the team at ufotable has overseen the Fate anime, and the series has some of the best animation in the game. Now, ufotable is gearing up to adapt a new series by the creator of Fate, and we've been given a new look at Witch on the Holy Night.

As you can see below, the upcoming movie released its second trailer to usher in the new year. The promo gives plenty of atmospheric shots before transitioning into an action-packed reel. After all, the trailer hones in on Aoko as she unleashes some magic, and the scene is downright gorgeous.

Of course, this kind of animation is typical of ufotable. The studio is most certainly small, but it is rich in talent. From the Fate franchise to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the anime studio has proven its aesthetic time after time. Now, Witch on the Holy Night is preparing its own lovely adaptation, and the movie will be filled with Type-Moon's charm.

After all, Type-Moon has already experienced great success with Witch on the Holy Night. The upcoming movie will adapt the hit Type-Moon video games that date back to 2012. Released on PC and console, the visual novel series combines the best of action with fantasy drama. So if you want to know more about Witch on the Holy Night before it debuts, you can read its synopsis below for all the details:

"Set near the end of the Showa period in the late 1980s, an old mansion in Misaki Town is rumored to be the home of a witch. Aoko abruptly enters the world of magi after her grandfather suddenly decides to have Aoko become the Aozaki family's successor. Since then, Aoko moves into the Kuonji Mansion and begins to learn magecraft from the young magus Alice Kuonji, the rumored witch of the mansion. After witnessing the two using magecraft, Soujuurou Shizuki is also forced to live with them until a rune to remove his memories is discovered."

