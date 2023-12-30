New Kinnikuman Anime Releases Trailer, Poster

Kinnikuman is coming back for a brand new anime series to help celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the anime's original debut in Japan, and now fans have gotten a new look at the big revival in motion with a new trailer and poster for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc! The Yudetamago creative duo first launched Kinnikuman's manga in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 1979, and even has been continuing in some form to this day. But while fans might have known the series as Ultimate Muscle with its English anime debut, Kinnikuman is about to make a splash with a whole new anime picking up where it all left off.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc is a celebration of the original anime's 40th Anniversary, and this new anime will be tackling the titular arc from the 2011 revival manga sequel that lasts over 200 chapters. It's a pretty meaty project, and to give fans a new look at what to expect from its 2024 premiere, you can check out the newest trailer for the new Kinnikuman anime in the video above along with a poster and first character designs for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc below.

What Is Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc?

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc is currently scheduled for a release some time in 2024, but has yet to establish a concrete release date or window as of the time of this writing. Akira Sato will be directing the new anime for Production I.G. with Makoto Fukami handling the series' scripts, Hirotaka Marufuji is designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. The first additions to the voice cast include Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman, Akira Kamiya as Mayumi Kinniku, and Akira Kamiya as Prince Kamehame, whose designs have been revealed in full.

Kinnikuman, unfortunately, is not readily available for legal streaming of the anime or reading of its manga release online as of the time of this writing. That means there's no proper way to get ready for the new anime ahead of its release, but fans of the Ultimate Muscle anime might want to just jump into the new project as it kicks off a massive arc after all these years. With its professional wrestling inspired action, it's a wild anime for sure.

