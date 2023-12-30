One-Punch Man Artist Shares Teasers for New Anime

Yusuke Murata is currently working on the first major anime project from his new studio, and the artist behind One-Punch Man has shared a cool new look at the first episode of this anime with some new teasers! Murata might currently be more well known thanks to sharing art for the manga releases of One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 (which is coming back with a new chapter in the near future for its milestone anniversary), but the artist has previously announced the start of his very own anime studio, Village Studio, that's currently in the works on their own original works!

Yusuke Murata announced earlier this year that he helped to form Village Studio and previously shared the first look at their first major original project, Zaiyuki, over the course of the year. But there's something big for fans as the year comes to an end as the artist took to social media to share new teasers that showcase a much better look at how the pilot for Zaiyuki's anime project is shaping up at the moment. You can check out the newest teasers for Village Studio's Zaiyuki below.

What Is Zaiyuki?

Zaiyuki is the first major anime project now in production with Yusuke Murata's Village Studio, but a concrete release date or window has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. It's clear that this new project is still very much early in its stages as it's been coming together with Murata's skills alone, but there's a whole new layer of production that's still needing to be added should this anime project come to its full fruition in the future.

Inspired by the classic Journey to the West story, with characters pulled directly from the story, Zaiyuki sees a young Kappa boy caught up in a wild new journey that's clearly teasing some big action in store that fans of Murata's works have been wanting to see from the artist for a long time. As for now, you can currently check out Murata's illustrated works with new chapters of One-Punch Man's manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library in periodic releases.

What do you think of Yusuke Murata's new anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!