Wonder Woman's Anime-Inspired Statue Is Now Available for Preorder

Wonder Woman has become one of the definitive characters of the DC Comics brand, inspiring fans throughout movies, TV, comics, and more. The heroine has gotten no shortage of different interpretations over the years, with some pretty epic variations of her costume to go along with it. Now, a new figure from Kotobukiya memorializes Wonder Woman's aesthetic in a very specific way. The company recently debuted their new Wonder Woman model kit, which is inspired by an illustration from designer and Illustrator Fumikane Shimada. The figure fits Diana into the "Cross Frame Girl" series, which sports a very specific and adorable anime-inspired design.

"One of The Big Three of DC COMICS, Wonder Woman returns as a plastic model kit based on a new original illustration by the beloved Fumikane Shimada," the figure's description reads. "Three face parts are included (normal front-facing, normal left-facing, and yelling). Sword, shield, the Lasso of Truth, various armor parts, shield effect parts, and a simple base are included in this kit. Each joint has a wide range of flexibility to allow for diverse posing such as crossing the arms like in the comics. What is “Cross Frame Girl”? Cross Frame Girl is a collaboration series that combines Kotobukiya’s original content “Frame Arms Girl” and its advanced technology with other well-known media content."

"The kits come with multi-colored parts and face parts pre-printed with tampography, making them easy to assemble with no paint required," the description continues. "The kits are equipped with 3mm joints and PVC hand parts, making them compatible with the weapons and armor of a majority of M.S.G Weapon Unit series, Frame Arms Girl, and Frame Arms series. Cross Frame Girl models is also compatible with currently sold Frame Arms Girl models so users can interchange head, arm, and leg parts for further customization options."

The Wonder Woman figure is currently available for pre-order now, and will set you back $59.99. It is expected to be released in February of 2021. Keep scrolling to get a more detailed look of the figure, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!