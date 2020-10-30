World Trigger Season 2 Reveals New Trailer, Cast Additions

✖

Daisuke Ashihara's World Trigger will soon be making its grand return for a second season next year, and now the series has teased a little of what fans can expect to see in the new episodes with a newly revealed trailer and cast additions for the second season. Years after the first season wrapped its massive seventy plus episode order, World Trigger will be returning for the second season next January as part of the Winter 2021 anime season. This new trailer also gives a major tease of the next arc coming to the anime too with the first look at the anime's take on the Galopoula Expedition Force.

Although they were briefly seen at the tail end of the first season, the second season of the series will officially bring in the Galopoula Expedition Force to the anime. Confirmed to be voicing the new additions are Hisao Egawa as Gatlin, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Ratarikov, Mie Sonozaki as Wen So, Kenjiro Tsuda as Koskero, Ayumu Murase as Reghindetz, and Ryoko Shiraishi as Yomi.

Premiering January 9th in Japan (but has yet to be confirmed for an English language release as of this writing), the second season of the series will feature a returning cast and staff. The big shake up, however, is that Morio Hatano (who oversaw Dragon Ball Super's Future Trunks arc) will be serving as director for the new season.

