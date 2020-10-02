World Trigger Reveals New Visual for Season 2

✖

Daisuke Ashihara's World Trigger will soon be returning for a new season of the anime, and the series has shared a cool new visual ahead of its big comeback. Toei Animation announced earlier this year that the anime would be coming back for a new season of episodes, but has not shared too much about what we can expect to see in the new season since it was initially announced. Unfortunately, there has still yet to be an official release date or window announced as of this writing. At least there are cool new looks at the anime to be enjoyed, however.

The official Twitter account for the series shared a new look at World Trigger Season 2, and it features a stoic look at Yuma Kuga illustrated by the returning character designer for the second season, Toshihisa Kaiya. It's an ominous look at the new season, but it also keeps the mystery of what to expect alive. Kaiya isn't the only returning staff member for the new season as Hiroyuki Yoshino will be supervising the scripts upon their return and Kenji Kawai has returned to compose the music. Check out the poster below:

While the new season has confirmed that the cast from the first season will all be returning to reprise their roles for the new episodes, the new season will be overseen by new director, Morio Hatano, who previously directed episodes for Dragon Ball Super's Future Trunks saga and other notable Toei Animation projects in the past.

Are you excited for World Trigger's big anime return? What are you hoping to see in the next season? What did you think of the first season based on Daisuke Ashihara's manga? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!