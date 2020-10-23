World Trigger Confirms Season 2 Release Date

✖

Daisuke Ashihara's World Trigger is coming back for a second season of episodes after years of waiting, and now the series has confirmed the release date for Season 2. The first season of the series was one of the biggest action hits when it was ongoing, but it will have been five years since the first season's massive 73 episode order came to an end by the time the new episodes premiere. This means there's an impressive amount of excitement building up for this new season, but luckily fans won't have to wait too much longer before this new season finally premieres as it makes its way toward January.

The official Twitter account for World Trigger's anime confirmed that Season 2 of the series is gearing up for its premiere in Japan on January 9th next year as part of the Winter 2021 anime season (which is continuing to stack up the more we find out which anime will be debuting at this same time). You can find the official announcement for the release date below:

An official English licensing announcement has yet to be confirmed for World Trigger's second season as of this writing. You can currently find the first season of the series streaming on Crunchyroll (as well as its English dub), so that might be the home for its second season. With the cast behind the series all coming back, there is going to be a quite a lot to look out for in this return!

