My Hero Academia Creator Stuns with World Trigger Artwork

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi has a great eye for the heroes and villains of his own series, but now his latest bit of artwork shows he has a great eye for series creator Daisuke Ashihara's World Trigger manga as well. The two creators are notably friends of one another as Ashihara once featured a special bonus page discussing questions about how Class 1-B's Setsuna Tokage's quirk actually works when parts of herself splits from her body. Now Horikoshi has returned the favor!

According to the official Twitter account for World Trigger, Horikoshi whipped up his take on fan favorite World Trigger heroines Rei Nasu and Yoko Katori as a special gift to the creator. As shared through their official Twitter account, World Trigger mentioned how Horikoshi shared this sketch as a way to help that team avoid letting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the heated Summer season take their toll. You can check out the sketch below!

Both My Hero Academia and World Trigger have been confirmed to have new seasons of their anime in the works with My Hero Academia now working on its fifth season, and World Trigger finally returning from its hiatus for its much anticipated third season. Neither new season unfortunately has a release date or window as of this writing however. But seeing how great this art looks, maybe a crossover special should be on the table?

What do you think of Kohei Horikoshi's take on these two characters? Would you want to see an official crossover between My Hero Academia and World Trigger someday? What do you think a crossover like that would look like? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

