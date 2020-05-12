NSFW Manga World's End Harem Stirs Controversy Over Anime Announcement

It looks like the anime fandom has a lot to say about World's End Harem and its controversial anime adaptation. This week, it was announced the popular Shueisha title would be getting an animated makeover which is slated for 2021. But as fans have started to look into the digital series, well - they are finding out how NSFW the mainstream title really is.

For those who need some context, let's step back a bit. World's End Harem is a series from Kotaro Shono which Shonen Jump+ publishes online only. The title has been talked about often in the U.S. fandom for its hentai elements, but many netizens are just finding out how deep those roots go. And as this manga getting a TV anime rather than an adult series, they have lots of questions.

(Photo: Shueisha)

You know, like how is this anime going to even work if it cannot show m much of its NSFW content? Or how it will be censored for TV in the end? And so, so much more.

After all, World's End Harem is decently graphic though its sexual content is only strongly suggested. There is little to no explicit artwork given that this manga is housed in Shonen Jump+ but the implications are there. This has fans very confused about how the TV show will handle theses scenes as its suggestiveness is even too much for most censors.

That lewd content makes sense when you realize World's End Harem follows a boy named Mizuhara Reito who awakes in a world where he is one of five men left alive in the world. Seven Seas, who licenses the manga in the U.S., sums up the title best by explaining its male leads' goal. Their one mission is to "repopulate the world by impregnating as many women as possible" despite Reito just wanting to find his childhood love. And as you can see below, netizens are struggling to see how such a NSFW plot can be turned into a mainstream TV anime.

Where do you land on this anime debate? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!