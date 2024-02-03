X-Men: The Animated Series' Classic Manga Is Getting a Remaster

X-Men: The Animated Series' classic manga is getting a remasters Deluxe Edition release just in time for the launch of X-Men '97 on Disney+ this year! X-Men: The Animated Series is likely one of the most well known animated projects that Marvel has ever released, and the franchise is preparing to return with a full on sequel series picking up where everything left off. But as the franchise gets ready for its revival, fans of its classic manga adaptation will soon get their chance to check out a revival of their own as it comes back in a whole new way.

X-Men: The Animated Series' official manga is coming back thanks to Viz Media! They have officially announced that the English release of the manga adaptation from the 1990s (which had release in Japan to coincide with the then airing of X-Men: The Animated Series) will be launching a remastered Deluxe Edition for the very first time! Scheduled for a release later this Fall (which could be around the premiere of X-Men '97 on Disney+ if everything works out), you can check out Viz Media's announcement for the manga release below.

Announcement: The English edition manga adaptation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series is newly remastered, and presented in a deluxe edition for the first time! X-Men, by Hiroshi Higuchi, releases Fall 2024. @Marvel pic.twitter.com/YaDk4BMSyp — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 2, 2024

What Is the X-Men Manga?

Written by Hiroshi Higuchi, X-Men: The Manga was an official manga adaptation of X-Men: The Animated Series that released in Japan with Takeshobo in 1994. This adaptation had run for 13 volumes with different artists adapting the material from the animated series. It was then given an official English release from Marvel Comics back in 1998, and now Viz Media is brining back the series in this new remastered Deluxe Edition. But it's so early in its potential release that official cover art for the new release has yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing.

As for the animated series, you can catch up with X-Men: The Animated Series now streaming on Disney+. They tease the series as such, "In the Marvel Comics universe, mutants, people with genetically endowed superpowers, are persecuted by a hateful and fearful populace. One shelter from this is Professor Xavier's Academy for Gifted Children." X-Men '97 is an official sequel series featuring many members of the original animated series' voice cast, and will be releasing some time later this year.

Are you excited to check out this X-Men manga remaster? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!