Yashahime Cosplay Gives Inuyasha and Sesshomaru Adorable Puppy Makeovers

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has brought Inuyasha and Sesshomaru back to the spotlight after years of being away, and now one adorable cosplay has honored the doggy duo with an appropriate puppy makeover. As part of the Fall 2020 anime season, fans have been treated to a brand new anime set after the events of Rumiko Takahashi's original Inuyasha manga series. This has reunited fans with characters like Inuyasha and Sesshomaru from the main series while introducing fans to their daughters in the new series. But the sequel has been holding back from truly featuring these brothers in full.

One of the reasons fans have come to love the brothers over the years is how they seemingly have never changed their looks. But now that's no longer a problem as the two of them have gotten their cutest look yet thanks to artist @dd_saida (who you can find more work from on Instagram here). Not only does the artist take on Kagome's look, but they turned their two adorable puppies into "Hoduyasha and Mosimaru." Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAIDA (@dd_saida)

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is currently making its way through its inaugural season as part of the new Fall 2020 wave of anime. Focusing on a new central trio, there series has been revealing more of the mysteries behind Inuyasha and Sesshomaru's wherabouts with each new episode. One of the most surprising developments in the sequel has been how their respective children have grown up alone and fans still don't really know why.

As the sequel anime series continues, fans have been given brief glimpses but it's mostly through flashbacks. It's the same for Kagome as well, and it seems this will be an anchor mystery for the sequel overall. The series has been leaving breadcrumbs and clues, but fans are still hoping to see Inuyasha, Sesshomaru, and Kagome interact with their respective children in the present. But until then, at least they have gotten cuddly new looks that fans can enjoy through this cosplay!

