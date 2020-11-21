Yashahime Hints At The Fate of Inuyasha and Kagome

✖

The latest episode of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon has dropped, and with it, the anime has given us more hints as to what exactly happened to both Inuyasha and Kagome, one of the biggest mysteries that has plagued fans since the sequel series of Rumiko Takahashi was first announced. With the three half demons squaring off against a demon that had the ability to trap them inside of their dreams, we were given interesting flashbacks for our three protagonists, also letting us see what potentially happened in the early days of Morohoa and her parents!

In their bid to stop the leader of the Furies, Setseuna, Moroha, and Towa found themselves battling against the owl demon, who was powered up by one of the Rainbow Pearls. Now having the ability to place his opponents into a coma, trapped within their own dreams, a flashback for Moroha revealed her as an infant, being guarded by both Kagome and Inuyasha who are being assailed by the most unlikely of opponents. Sesshomaru, and a mystery being who may very well be Kirinmaru, were seen approaching both Inuyasha and Kagome, seemingly looking to start a battle with them for reasons yet unknown.

(Photo: Sunrise)

The mystery of just what happened to Inuyasha and Kagome has been one that has been plaguing fans since the first promotional material was released for Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, but this quick flashback wasn't simply tragic for not telling the whole story, but also because it showed just how much Kagome cared for her daughter. Crying over what might happen to Moroha, Kagome gave her the clam that we have seen the daughter of Inuyasha use time and time again to unleash her demonic power in the form of Beniyasha, the demonic destroyer of lands.

The series so far has been laying the seeds as to the mystery behind just why Moroha, Setsuna, and Towa, but this latest episode is clearly one of the biggest, giving us what might have been the last moments between Moroha and her parents as they were approached by the unlikely foe in Sesshomaru. Needless to say, fans are bursting to see the mystery revealed and just where Inuyasha and Kagome currently are in this "new era".

What do you think happened to Inuyasha and Kagome? Feel free to share your theories with us in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the princess half demons!