Yashahime Releases New Poster with Inuyasha and Sesshomaru

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon did what few ever expected, and that was to bring back Inuyasha. The franchise came to a close years ago with the half-demon reunited with Kagome in the feudal era. Now, a sequel has arrived to carry on the tale, and a poster has dropped for Yashahime featuring two familiar faces.

Recently, the latest poster for Yashahime went live, and it was a treat for fans. The piece made its way online shortly after the anime's latest episode, and netizens were grateful to see Inuyasha and Sesshomaru reunited.

There isn't much to gain from this poster in the way of spoilers, but it is a beautiful piece to take in. Rumiko Takahashi's style is vibrant here as Inuyasha rests in the background with Sesshomaru just over his shoulder. The brothers haven't aged a bit, but they do seem to have mellowed a bit over the years.

Of course, the poster also features the leads of the sequel. Moroha is in the center while Towa and Setsuna leap forward. Clearly, these girls are full of energy, and they are determined to see their respective missions through to the end. And hopefully, one of their quests will conclude with Inuyasha and Kagome in tow!

Want to know more about Yashahime and its story? You can check out Viz's official description of the series here: "The anime stars Towa and Setsuna, the twin daughters of Sesshomaru who get separated in a forest fire. Towa ends up in modern times and is raised by Sota Higurashi, Kagome’s little brother. Ten years later, they are reunited, but Setsuna is a demon slayer with no memories of her sister. Joined by Moroha, Inuyasha and Kagome’s daughter, they set off on an adventure to regain their missing past."

