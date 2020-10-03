Watch: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Debuts Opening, Ending Themes

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has finally made its debut as part of the Fall 2020 schedule of new releases, and the Inuyasha sequel debuted its opening and ending themes to go along with it. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is most likely going to be one of the major hits of the Fall season as the official follow up to Rumiko Takahashi's original Inuyasha manga, and the opening and ending themes for the sequel series teases many of the new and familiar faces we will be seeing over the course of the series.

Inuyasha has some of the most memorable opening and ending themes in anime overall, so how do the newest themes compare to the original series? The opening theme for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is titled, "New Era" as performed by SixTONES, and the ending theme for the sequel series is titled "Break," as performed by Uru. You can find them both below thanks to @Inu_Esca on Twitter:

The first episode of the new series has already been a major hit with fans who have wanted to see more of the Inuyasha franchise. Although the opening and ending themes tease that the future of the series will be focused on a new trio of characters, the actual first episode of the series features a major flashback that begins with a reunion for the original cast of characters. Coupled with the new opening and ending themes for the franchise, it's a nostalgic walk down memory lane already.

For those interested in checking out Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon for themselves, you can find Inuyasha's sequel anime now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. There has yet to be a confirmation of how many episodes this series will last as of this writing. But what do you think?

Did you catch the first episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? What did you think of the first opening and ending themes for the new series? What are you hoping to see in this official sequel anime to Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!