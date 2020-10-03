Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Cosplay Brings Inuyasha and Kagome's Daughter to Life

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is finally set to debut as part of the Fall 2020 anime schedule, and now one cosplay has made the wait even tougher by bringing Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter to life. Yashahime is the official anime follow up to Rumiko Takahashi's original Inuyasha series. Set years after the events of the original series, this new work will follow the children of the fan favorite characters from the first series such as Sesshomaru, Miroku, Sango, and of course, Inuyasha and Kagome. In fact, their daughter will be the anchor of the new series alongside Sesshomaru's twin daughters.

The sequel anime series will introduce fans to Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter Moroha. While we don't know too much about the wherabouts of her parents in the sequel series, unfortunately, it's revealed that Moroha curiously grew up alone. Now she works alongside the demon slayers with a mystical weapon of her own and abilities drawn from both her parents.

Artist @arlena_fae (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Twitter, and more social media pages here) tapped into the energy of this highly anticipated debut by bringing in Moroha to life in one burst of what is probably going to be a huge wave of love coming for the character as we learn more about her in the sequel. Check it out:

There's a good chance that Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon takes over the conversation in the Fall season, and fans will be able to stream it alongside its premiere in Japan on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Viz Media has the official English language license for the anime and describes it as such, "The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

Are you excited for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? What are you hoping to see in the Inuyasha sequel anime series? What do you think happened to Inuyasha and Kagome before the sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!